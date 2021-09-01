Greenwood resident accused of burglarizing vehicle

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of 19-year-old Greenwood resident Andrew Joseph Driggers this week, accused of burglarizing a law enforcement vehicle and of petit theft.

In a press release, the agency said that, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, investigators with MPD were informed of a burglary which occurred on the night of Aug. 31 at Cobb’s Front End. It was reported that an unmarked vehicle belonging to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was at the business overnight for service. During the night, someone entered the vehicle and stole items from inside.

“Video was obtained which depicted a white male subject wearing a dark colored shirt and khaki pants, enter the vehicle and remove items,” the release stated.

On Wednesday around 9:45 a.m., officials say, investigators saw a man walking on Milton Avenue that matched the description of the man in the video. He was identified as Andrew Driggers, and officials say he admitted to burglarizing the vehicle.

“Driggers also took investigators to the area of where the stolen items were hidden,” the release states.

“Investigators were able to recover all property that was stolen during the burglary,” it continued.

“Driggers was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and petit theft (and)... was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release concluded.