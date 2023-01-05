Greenwood woman accused of threats to kill

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Greenwood resident Rachel Dean, 32, on multiple charges on Jan. 2.

Agency officials said in a press release that, at approximately 9 a.m. on that date, officers went to a residence on Village Court in response to a report of an armed trespasser. Upon arrival, Dean was located in the front yard of the residence.

“She immediately informed officers that she threatened to kill the victim with a knife, as well as damaged his vehicle which was parked on the curb,” officials stated in the release. “The suspect appeared to be under the influence of an unknown type of substance and was detained for officer safety. She informed officers that she had placed the knife back in her purse, which was in the front yard of the residence. The suspect openly threatened to kill the victim while in officers’ presence at which time she was placed under arrest,” the release continued.

“Upon a search of her property, to include her purse and carry bag, a large black folding knife was located. This matched the description given by the victim as the knife Dean was holding when she threatened to kill him. Upon further search of her purse, several cut straws, a glass pipe, and 11 small plastic baggies were located. All items had the presence of white residue which after field testing revealed a positive response for ALPHA-PIHP. Dean was transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release stated.

Authorities report that she was charged with the following: Felony Criminal Mischief-Greater than 1000; Aggravated Assault w/ deadly weapon; Armed Trespass; Possession of Controlled Substance (ALPHA-PIHP); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.