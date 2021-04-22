Guilty verdict in Bay County Tipton trial

The Office of State Attorney Larry Basford announced in a press release this week that, on April 21, a Bay County jury found Richard Daniel Tipton guilty as charged of trafficking in amphetamines, trafficking in illegal drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, the state presented evidence at trial that Investigator Gage Cowart with the Bay County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop Tipton after seeing him riding a bicycle at night without any lights or reflectors, and failing to yield to the pedestrian signals while crossing Thomas Drive. Officials say Tipton failed to stop for the officer and instead rode his bike into a park where he was seen throwing items towards the nearby pond.

After he was secured, law enforcement scanned the area and found two baggies that contained methamphetamine and one baggie that contained heroin. The methamphetamine weighed approximately 30 grams, and the heroin weighed approximately five grams. The state is seeking to have Tipton sentenced as a habitual felony offender because of his prior criminal record. Judge Ana Garcia will sentence Tipton at a later date.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Nicole Reed and Barbara F. Beasley.