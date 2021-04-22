 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilty verdict in Gulf County Sims trial
0 comments

Guilty verdict in Gulf County Sims trial

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Office of State Attorney Larry Basford announced in a press release this week that, on April 21, a Gulf County jury convicted Storm Sims of possession of cocaine, possession of Oxycodone, possession of heroin, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, flee to elude law enforcement, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the release, evidence presented at trial proved that on Dec. 12, 2018 Sgt. Shane Ferrell and Deputy Matthew Peek with the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Sims and that he fled while the deputies pursued him with lights and siren activated.

Officials say Sims jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran into a heavily wooded area. The vehicle he was driving continued until it was stopped by trees. Ferrell captured Sims in the woods a short time later.

After Sims was taken into custody, the vehicle was searched and a large quantity of drugs and over $470,000 in cash was found, as well as a loaded 9 mm firearm.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Tracy Smith. Sentencing is scheduled before Circuit Judge Shonna Young Gay on May 4.

Storm Sims

Sims
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 14-16:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 17-20:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 10-13:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert