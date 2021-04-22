Guilty verdict in Gulf County Sims trial

The Office of State Attorney Larry Basford announced in a press release this week that, on April 21, a Gulf County jury convicted Storm Sims of possession of cocaine, possession of Oxycodone, possession of heroin, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, flee to elude law enforcement, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the release, evidence presented at trial proved that on Dec. 12, 2018 Sgt. Shane Ferrell and Deputy Matthew Peek with the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Sims and that he fled while the deputies pursued him with lights and siren activated.

Officials say Sims jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran into a heavily wooded area. The vehicle he was driving continued until it was stopped by trees. Ferrell captured Sims in the woods a short time later.

After Sims was taken into custody, the vehicle was searched and a large quantity of drugs and over $470,000 in cash was found, as well as a loaded 9 mm firearm.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Tracy Smith. Sentencing is scheduled before Circuit Judge Shonna Young Gay on May 4.