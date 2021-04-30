 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilty verdict returned in Holden trial
0 comments

Guilty verdict returned in Holden trial

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jackson County resident Anthony Holden was found guilty this week of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, and driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked, according to a press release from the office of State Attorney Larry Basford.

A Jackson County jury returned the verdict on April 27.

According to the release, evidence was presented at trial that on Jan. 7, 2020, Holden was pulled over by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for a traffic infraction and immediately abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene. He was taken into custody after a short chase on foot and authorities found six jeweler bags containing methamphetamine in his front, right pocket.

The release further states that Holden is currently on probation for robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and now faces up to life in prison.

Circuit Judge James Jefferson Goodman Jr. scheduled sentencing for June 24. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Lawrence Gill and Ben Keown.

Guilty verdict returned in Holden trial

Anthony Holden
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available booking period, April 24-27:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 21-23:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 17-20:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert