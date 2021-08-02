Gun fired near Marianna stores, two arrested in connection to incident

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two people in connection with an investigation into the report of gunfire near two adjacent businesses in Marianna late last Friday afternoon.
The agency issued the following press release regarding the incident and the arrests of Brandon Christensen and Justin Holl:
“On July 30, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a report of gunshots in a Dollar General parking lot in Marianna. JCSO was advised that there was an armed person at a business located next door. Both of the stores were open with customers inside and in the parking lot,” the release states.
“Upon arrival, two persons of interest were detained and it was learned that the other subjects departed prior to law enforcement arriving on scene. Witnesses reported hearing at least one gunshot and seeing individuals being chased by another across both business parking lots,” the release continued.
“JCSO learned that a meeting was prearranged for the sale and purchase of marijuana and that one of the subjects had taken a wallet from another and began to run away with it. The owner of the wallet chased after the subject, traveling several hundred feet before he stopped and fired one shot in the subject’s direction, missing the subject and striking a metal storage container,” the release states.
“The K-9 Unit conducted an open air sniff which resulted in a positive alert. A search was conducted which revealed more than 30 grams of marijuana, digital scales, a loaded 9mm handgun with a high capacity magazine, and a second high capacity magazine,” it continued.
“Two individuals, later identified as Brandon Christensen and Justin Holl, were taken into custody without incident. Christensen is being charged with shooting deadly missiles into dwelling, public, or building and discharge of firearm in public. Holl is being charged with possession of more than 20 grams of Cannabis with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device,” the release stated.
“Sheriff (Donnie) Edenfield would like to thank the public in their willingness to notify law enforcement of suspicious activity, and members of the JCSO in their diligence in keeping the community safe,” the release concluded.