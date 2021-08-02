Gun fired near Marianna stores, two arrested in connection to incident

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two people in connection with an investigation into the report of gunfire near two adjacent businesses in Marianna late last Friday afternoon.

The agency issued the following press release regarding the incident and the arrests of Brandon Christensen and Justin Holl:

“On July 30, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a report of gunshots in a Dollar General parking lot in Marianna. JCSO was advised that there was an armed person at a business located next door. Both of the stores were open with customers inside and in the parking lot,” the release states.

“Upon arrival, two persons of interest were detained and it was learned that the other subjects departed prior to law enforcement arriving on scene. Witnesses reported hearing at least one gunshot and seeing individuals being chased by another across both business parking lots,” the release continued.