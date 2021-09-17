Hit-and-run driver sought after Malone traffic incident

A hit-and-run driver is being sought by authorities in connection with a Malone traffic incident that left a pedestrian critically injured.

The identity of the injured individual, a Hispanic male, was not immediately known and authorities are also trying find out who struck him. In a Florida Highway Patrol press release, officials said it was a white female driving a dark SUV.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicle had damage to the front driver’s side. It was last seen traveling north on State Road 71 following the 7:35 p.m. incident Wednesday night at State Road 71 (10th Street) near where it meets Fifth Ave.

Officials say the collision occurred when the unknown driver was northbound on SR 71 and the pedestrian, walking westbound, crossed SR 71 walking in the northbound lane.

The pedestrian went airborne and came to final rest in the southbound lane, face down and facing west. The SUV came to a controlled stop in the northbound lane but then fled the scene, officials said.