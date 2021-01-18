Holmes County officials: Scammers pose as border agents

The agency reports that some residents in that jurisdiction have reported receiving unsolicited calls from scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Residents are reporting the callers are stating, “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and has been intercepted.” The intended victim is then instructed to press 1 to speak with a "CBP Officer/Agent,” which then attempts to get the person's banking information.