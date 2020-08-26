Holmes County Sheriff: 3 charged in homicide

Three people have been charged in connection to the murder of 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen, who was reported missing around July 4, according to a statement from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Wednesday.
Officials with HCSO say they were contacted by investigators with sheriff’s offices in Jackson and Houston counties and told about the search for Guillen, who was reportedly last seen in Graceville at 1101 Highway 171, the residence of Jeremie Odell Peters, 43, in the company of William Shane Parker, 35, of Gordon, Alabama and his girlfriend, Lauren Kay Wambles, 23, of Dothan, Alabama.
HCSO investigators executed search warrants at two Highway 171 homes, including the Peters residence, and said Wednesday that “evidence pertaining to the homicide was discovered at both locations.”
Using cadaver dogs, officials located “what appeared to be a grave site” in northeastern Holmes County, off Kirkland Road. State law enforcement officers excavated the site and found the body of a man later identified as Guillen, according to HCSO.
Parker was charged with an open count of murder. HCSO said Wednesday he is in the Jackson County jail awaiting extradition to Holmes County.
Wambles, who is charged with being a principle to murder, is in the Houston County Jail, also awaiting extradition.
Peters is in the Holmes County Jail, charged with being an accessory after the fact and abuse of a corpse.
“This is an open and ongoing investigation, and more charges and arrests are pending,” the statement from Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said Wednesday.
“This investigation is a joint effort with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office and State Attorney’s Office.”
