Identity of man accused of lewd acts in Walmart sought

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man accused of lewd acts against a shopper in Walmart last week.
The agency reports that a woman was in the Marianna Walmart on August 5 at around 8:15 p.m. when she saw a man following her around the store.
“As she made her way into the health and beauty section, he reportedly approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately,” a press release from JCSO stated.
“She attempted to remove herself from his proximity, but he followed her to another isle. After observing her for a short time, the male exposed himself and performed lewd and perverted acts in her presence as well as in the presence of several juvenile females,” the release continued.
“Her allegations were confirmed by video surveillance. The female fled the area and contacted law enforcement. Still frames of the video show the male is heavyset and has a shaved head. Although his shirt my appear white in the pictures, it is actually lavender or light purple, officials report.
“If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this individual, contact Lt. Quinton Hollis of JCSO at 850-482-9648 or Crimestoppers at 850 526-5000. You do not have to give your name and a reward is offered if this person is brought to justice.
“The Sheriff’s Office asks that you please not post your suspicions on-line as it may bring undue harm to the wrong person. Positive identification is difficult based on the facial covering, but your information may be the piece of the puzzle that helps bring this individual to justice,” the release concluded.
