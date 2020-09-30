Illinois murder suspect, 18, captured in Walton County

A man wanted for murder out of Richland County, Illinois has been captured in DeFuniak Springs, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say several law enforcement agencies in Illinois had been searching for Rick A. Meador, 18, of Olney, Illinois following a shooting on Sept. 6.

The Illinois State Police agency had been called to assist the Olney Police Department with a homicide investigation. A 19-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital. The victim later died from his injuries.

Three days later, Illinois authorities arrested Tara N. Haws, 33, of Olney, in connection with the murder.

A warrant for first-degree murder was also issued by the office of Richland County State’s Attorney Charles Bradley Vaughn for Meader in connection with the case.

This week, the U.S. Marshals Florida /Caribbean Fugitive Task Force tracked Meader to Bass Haven Road in DeFuniak Springs.

He was located and placed under arrest by the marshals with assistance from WCSO, then taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.