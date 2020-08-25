 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate killed in attack at Florida prison
0 comments

Inmate killed in attack at Florida prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A 79-year-old man was killed by another inmate last week at a Florida prison, officials said.

Nelson Sanderson was pronounced dead Aug. 17 following an attack at the Century Correctional Institute in Escambia County, the Pensacola News Journal reported. He was serving two life sentences for sex offenses involving a juvenile, according to Florida Department of Corrections records.

Officials declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the attack or to name the attacker.

The homicide investigation is being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement with assistance from the Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 19-21:

Crime-and-courts

Body found in Chipley

  • Updated

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a homicide investigation is underway regarding the death of a man found Thursday deceased on th…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 12-14:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 8-11:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 15-18:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert