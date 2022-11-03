Inmate located after walkaway

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports the capture of a female inmate that walked away from FCI Marianna’s Satellite Camp adjacent to the main FCI prison at Marianna on Monday, Oct. 31.

Authorities say Chesney Jones was apprehended on the grounds of FCI on the evening of Nov. 1. She was detained by staff there and was temporarily placed in the custody of the Marianna Police Department for further processing by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

MPD had reported in a separate press release that it had been determined she spent her night of temporary freedom in the woods near the institution.