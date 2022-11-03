 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inmate located after walkaway

  • Updated
  • 0

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports the capture of a female inmate that walked away from FCI Marianna’s Satellite Camp adjacent to the main FCI prison at Marianna on Monday, Oct. 31.

Authorities say Chesney Jones was apprehended on the grounds of FCI on the evening of Nov. 1. She was detained by staff there and was temporarily placed in the custody of the Marianna Police Department for further processing by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

MPD had reported in a separate press release that it had been determined she spent her night of temporary freedom in the woods near the institution.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup for Nov. 1-3

Police roundup for Nov. 1-3

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 1-3:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert