Inmate walks away from FCI Marianna satellite camp

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m., inmate Jermaine Smith was discovered missing from the satellite camp at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Marianna in Marianna, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Smith is described as a 40-year-old Black male with black hair, brown eyes, is 5’8” tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Officials say the United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated.

Smith was sentenced in the District of Nevada to 150 months for participation in a racketeer influenced corrupt organization.

FCI Marianna is a medium-security facility with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp that together currently house 562 male and female offenders.

Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at 202-307-9100.