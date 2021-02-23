Jackson County crime briefs

JCSO officers responded to residence on Sand Basin Road near Grand Ridge to investigate the report of a physical disturbance. On arrival, the alleged victim reported that Chambliss, her son, had taken her two phones and would not return them, but refused to incriminate him on reports of his alleged battery upon her. However, officials noted she had obvious injuries and that an eye witness reported that Chambliss allegedly drug his mother across the room by her hair and punched her several times.

The witness reported seeing another physical altercation between the two earlier in the day also, officials said in the release. Chambliss was arrested on the listed charge and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance.

Grand Ridge woman accused of false fire report

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Grand Ridge resident Connith D. Herris, 47, accused of the false report of a fire.

Around 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 22, JCSO said in a press release, the agency responded to the Super 8 motel on State Road 71 South at Marianna, at the request of Jackson County Fire Rescue.

“JCFR personnel reported seeing a female, identified as Connith D. Herris, pull the fire alarm at the motel twice,” the release stated.