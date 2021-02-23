Jackson County crime briefs

Graceville man arrested on firearm charge
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Graceville resident Troy Anthony Bryant, 28, early Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with an alleged incident of last November.
In a press release this week, authorities said a warrant was issued for his arrest after several unsuccessful attempts to get his side of the story regarding allegations that he armed himself with a firearm and threatened to shoot his girlfriend’s father during a heated argument on Nov. 11, 2020, at a location off Chapman Lane near Graceville.
A complaint was ultimately forwarded by the sheriff’s office to the State Attorney’s Office for review, at the request of the victim. A warrant was issued and Bryant was taken into custody by officers with the JCSO Uniform Patrol Division and the agency’s Fugitive Apprehension Division, officials said.
Bryant was taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the charge listed above.
Man accused of battery against his mother
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 30-year-old Panama City resident Zachery Thomas Chambliss on a charge of battery-domestic violence.
JCSO officers responded to residence on Sand Basin Road near Grand Ridge to investigate the report of a physical disturbance. On arrival, the alleged victim reported that Chambliss, her son, had taken her two phones and would not return them, but refused to incriminate him on reports of his alleged battery upon her. However, officials noted she had obvious injuries and that an eye witness reported that Chambliss allegedly drug his mother across the room by her hair and punched her several times.
The witness reported seeing another physical altercation between the two earlier in the day also, officials said in the release. Chambliss was arrested on the listed charge and taken to the Jackson County jail to await first appearance.
Grand Ridge woman accused of false fire report
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Grand Ridge resident Connith D. Herris, 47, accused of the false report of a fire.
Around 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 22, JCSO said in a press release, the agency responded to the Super 8 motel on State Road 71 South at Marianna, at the request of Jackson County Fire Rescue.
“JCFR personnel reported seeing a female, identified as Connith D. Herris, pull the fire alarm at the motel twice,” the release stated.
“Herris was detained while the video was viewed. She could clearly be seen activating the fire alarm twice for no apparent reason. Herris was arrested and charged with False Report of a Fire. She was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release concluded.
Greenwood man charged with cocaine possession
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the recent arrest of Greenwood resident Carl Delray Richardson, 36, charged with possession of cocaine.
Officials said in a press release that, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, a deputy pulled over a Kia Forte that was being operated without headlines around 10:20 p.m. in the area of U.S. 90 and Jefferson Street.
Robinson was identified as the driver. A K-9 that was deployed to conduct a free-air sniff of the exterior of the car gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics emanating from inside it, officials said, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
Authorities say some suspected cocaine was located inside the vehicle and that the substance subsequently field-tested positive as of cocaine. Richardson was placed under arrest and taken to Jackson County jail to await first appearance on the listed charge.