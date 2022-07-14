Jackson County deputies apprehend suspected vehicle burglar

On July 10, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a vehicle burglary at the Dollar General on Caverns Road.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the victim was visiting Jackson County for a sporting event.

The suspect allegedly entered the vehicle parked at the store and took a purse and cell phone.

Deputies used surveillance video from a neighboring business to get a description of the suspect, later identified as James Earl Chase, and located him at a residence shortly after the incident by using the Find My Phone application on the victim’s cellphone. Chase was taken into custody without incident and is being charged with Burglary of a Vehicle. The stolen items were returned to the rightful owner.

Jackson County Sheriff Donald L. Edenfield was quoted in the release, urging everyone to lock their vehicles, hide their valuables, and take their keys when they leave their vehicles unattended.