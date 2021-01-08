Jackson County drug find results in arrest; search for another suspect continues

In search of a fugitive, who remains at large, the Jackson County Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshal’s Service worked together in the arrest of a reported associate of that person when they went to the second man’s Cypress-area residence in search of the first and found drugs there, according to a press release from the office of Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield.

Jarrien A’vion Dudley, 24, was arrested after task force members entered his residence to search for the fugitive and found, instead, “multiple items consistent with the sales, packaging and/or distribution of illegal narcotics,” the release stated.

Found “in plain view,” officials said, were MDMA (AKA Ecstasy) and marijuana. Dudley was known to be on felony probation and he was arrested at that point, authorities said.

Subsequently, a search warrant was obtained to further search the residence for additional narcotics. The ensuing search revealed marijuana, MDMA, cocaine, and prescription medications packaged for sale, officials reported. “Additionally, two firearms were located as a result of the search warrant and approximately $26,258...suspected to be the proceeds of the sales of illegal narcotics were seized,” the release continued.