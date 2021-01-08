Jackson County drug find results in arrest; search for another suspect continues

In search of a fugitive, who remains at large, the Jackson County Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshal’s Service worked together in the arrest of a reported associate of that person when they went to the second man’s Cypress-area residence in search of the first and found drugs there, according to a press release from the office of Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield.
Jarrien A’vion Dudley, 24, was arrested after task force members entered his residence to search for the fugitive and found, instead, “multiple items consistent with the sales, packaging and/or distribution of illegal narcotics,” the release stated.
Found “in plain view,” officials said, were MDMA (AKA Ecstasy) and marijuana. Dudley was known to be on felony probation and he was arrested at that point, authorities said.
Subsequently, a search warrant was obtained to further search the residence for additional narcotics. The ensuing search revealed marijuana, MDMA, cocaine, and prescription medications packaged for sale, officials reported. “Additionally, two firearms were located as a result of the search warrant and approximately $26,258...suspected to be the proceeds of the sales of illegal narcotics were seized,” the release continued.
Dudley is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, four counts of the possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, MDMA, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts), and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
On Friday, Edenfield hosted a press conference regarding the arrest of Dudley and the continuing search for Ja’Drian Gilbert, the man identified as the fugitive officials were looking for at the Dudley residence.
Reading from a prepared statement, Edenfield said that, in December of 2020, the drug task force initiated an investigation into a large-scale drug-trafficking operation allegedly “orchestrated by Ja’Drian Laquin Gilbert,” and Gilbert is suspected of “distributing large quantities of illegal narcotics in and throughout the Jackson County community.”
A warrant for his arrest, Edenfield said, is in effect on the charges of the sale of controlled substances-cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic marijuana, operation of a drug house, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Edenfield said the U.S. Marshal’s Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force has taken up the case and that an active fugitive investigation is underway to locate him.
The public is advised not to approach if they see Gilbert of know of his possible whereabouts but to notify authorities at the above numbers.