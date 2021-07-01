Jackson County jury finds man guilty of molestation

The Office of State Attorney Larry Basford announced in a recent press release that on June 29, a Jackson County jury found Timothy John Jokinen guilty as charged of lewd or lascivious molestation.
Evidence was presented at trial that on Nov. 25, 2019, Jokinen visited the victim’s family at the Grand Ridge Park at the corner of Broadway Street and Porter Avenue in Grand Ridge.
“While the victim’s father was in the restroom, the defendant began to place his hands down the pants of the victim in a lewd and lascivious manner,” the release states.
“An eyewitness exiting the restroom caught the defendant in the act of molesting the victim. Two more eyewitnesses on the scene also were able to observe the defendant’s actions and confronted him about those actions before calling local law enforcement.
"The facts at trial went on to prove that the defendant was over the age of 18 at the time and the victim was under the age of 12,” the release continued.
“Once law enforcement arrived on the scene, and after a thorough investigation, the defendant was arrested and charged with the crime. Subsequently, the victim was interviewed by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s Child Protective Team and further evidence of the abuse was disclosed that incriminated the defendant,” the release states.
In the release, Basford’s office commended Deputy Brandon Arroyo and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for the handling of the investigation in the case, as well as the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and witnesses that came forward to help the victim and assist in the prosecution of the case.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Benjamin Keown and Shalla Jefcoat. The defendant faces up to life imprisonment in the Department of Corrections with a minimum mandatory of 25 years’ incarceration, authorities said. Sentencing is set for Aug. 20, at 3 p.m., before Circuit Judge James J. Goodman.