Jackson County jury finds man guilty of molestation

The Office of State Attorney Larry Basford announced in a recent press release that on June 29, a Jackson County jury found Timothy John Jokinen guilty as charged of lewd or lascivious molestation.

Evidence was presented at trial that on Nov. 25, 2019, Jokinen visited the victim’s family at the Grand Ridge Park at the corner of Broadway Street and Porter Avenue in Grand Ridge.

“While the victim’s father was in the restroom, the defendant began to place his hands down the pants of the victim in a lewd and lascivious manner,” the release states.

“An eyewitness exiting the restroom caught the defendant in the act of molesting the victim. Two more eyewitnesses on the scene also were able to observe the defendant’s actions and confronted him about those actions before calling local law enforcement.

"The facts at trial went on to prove that the defendant was over the age of 18 at the time and the victim was under the age of 12,” the release continued.