Jackson County man arrested on drug, ammo charges

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) reports the arrest of Grand Ridge resident James Leeroy Smith, 40, on several charges following a disturbance.
In a press release, the agency reports that, on Aug. 2 at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a physical disturbance at a residence on Shady Grove Road near Grand Ridge.
“During the course of the investigation deputies learned that James Leeroy Smith and a female had been up for several days using methamphetamines,” the release states.
"As the argument escalated between Smith and others present, he reportedly retrieved a .22 rifle and began shooting into a tree near the house.
"Consent to search the residence was obtained and deputies subsequently discovered five syringes containing traces of methamphetamines, 12 spoons with wet cotton in them containing traces of methamphetamines, a plastic container with a small amount of liquid methamphetamines, a .22 caliber rifle, and several rounds of live ammunition.
"The rifle was not in Smith’s custody at the time of arrest, so he was charged with possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
"Smith was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance," the release concluded.
