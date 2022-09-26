Jackson County man charged with sex crimes against juvenile

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the recent arrest of 28-year-old Ty’Keyan Ja’Shad Poole on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a person under 18 years old by a person 24 years of age or older and lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under age 16.

The agency issued the following press release on Monday, Sept. 26, regarding the matter.

“On Wednesday, April 14, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible dating violence incident between 28-year-old Ty’Keyan Ja’Shad Poole and a juvenile. During the investigation, it was determined that Poole and the juvenile had been in a sexual and romantic relationship that spanned over the course of four years.

The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division developed enough evidence to charge Poole with Unlawful Sexual Activity with a person under 18 years old by a person 24 years or older, and Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a victim under age 16. A warrant was obtained for Poole’s arrest on Friday, Sept. 23, and deputies made contact with him at his residence. Poole then fled from the deputies on foot but was caught and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility where he is now awaiting his first appearance. Additionally, Poole is being charged with Resisting an Officer without Violence.”