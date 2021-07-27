Jackson County Sheriff: Gunman arrested, no one injured

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the eventual peaceful surrender and arrest of a man suspected of shooting holes in the windshield of a vehicle and in a local hotel room on Monday.

Authorities said in a press release that Christopher Bevins is being charged with criminal mischief, using a firearm while under the influence, eight counts of discharging a firearm in public, and eight counts of shooting deadly missiles into a building.

Officials were called to a hotel that day on U.S. Highway 90 at Marianna on reports that multiple shots had been fired at the hotel.

Authorities determined that Bevins was responsible for that and that he was also the same individual that had been reported as “extremely intoxicated and acting belligerent” at a restaurant a short time earlier.

Responding officers found multiple bullet holes on the windshield of a vehicle in the parking lot of the hotel, as well as the window of the room Bevins was occupying. He was heard yelling, and fired three more times, officials reported.

The Bay County SWAT team was called to assist at the scene, and contact was made with Bevins via cell phone. After roughly two hours of negotiations, he left the room and surrendered peacefully, officials said.

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield, in the release, expressed gratitude to his team, along with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, the SWAT team in that jurisdiction, and the Florida Highway Patrol for their assistance in the situation.