Jackson County Sheriff: K-9 teams help track down suspects

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the recent arrests of two men, in separate cases, that were achieved with the help of the agency’s new K-9 tracking team.
Dogs help track suspect in Greenwood area
On July 8 at 7:50 p.m., JCSO said in a press release, officers with the agency were dispatched to help find a man that had fled on foot during a vehicle pursuit in the vicinity of State Road 69 and Whispering Pines Circle in Greenwood. The K9 team deployed and established a track in the northwest direction and continued the hunt through multiple residential locations and heavily wooded areas until around midnight that evening. When the scent could no longer be followed, the search was called off for the night.
The next morning, around 11:30 a.m., officials said, the search continued after JCSO got a call about a suspect attempting to break into a residence in the area of SR 69 and Whispering Pines Circle. Officials say the suspect was identified as the same individual that had fled the area the night before.
The K-9 team again established a track and authorities were able take a suspect into custody as the dogs tracked near a wooded area. He was identified by authorities as Michael Trice of Abbeville, AL. Officials say he is being charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and driving without a license. The press release provided no details regarding the aggravated assault charge.
Dogs track another suspect off Caverns Road
Tracking dogs proved useful in a separate case on July 9, officials said in the press release, an incident in which Quantravious Pierson of Headland, Alabama was arrested.
According to authorities, the K-9s were dispatched to the area of Old U.S. Road and Caverns Road on reports that a suspect that had fled that area after trying to steal a vehicle.
“It was learned the suspect had previously stolen a vehicle in Dothan, Al,” the press release stated. “While at a gas station on Caverns Road, he was confronted by the vehicle owner as he attempted to carjack a vehicle occupied by two young children,” it continued. “During the altercation the suspect discarded a firearm.”
The K-9 team established a track near Caverns State Park, the release said, and Pierson was found and taken to the Jackson County jail on charges of petit theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and carjacking, according to the release.
“Since the creation and implementation of the JCSO K-9 tracking Unit, the JCSO has seen an immediate improvement in the ability to apprehend dangerous individuals seeking to commit crime in our county,” the release stated.