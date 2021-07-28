 Skip to main content
Jackson County Sheriff: Man arrested after fleeing stolen vehicle near Silver Lake dock
Jackson County Sheriff: Man arrested after fleeing stolen vehicle near Silver Lake dock

  • Updated
  • 0
A Panama City man suspected of abandoning a stolen vehicle near Silver Lake and then trying to hide under a dock was captured Tuesday, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a K-9 tracking team was deployed to help authorities search in reference to the report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Silver Lake around 5:16 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the release, the dogs established a track starting at the abandoned vehicle which continued for roughly four miles, with several directional changes occurring.

Along the way, a resident called to report that they’d seen someone walking into a grassy area in the lake. Officials say 23-year-old William Grimsley was located as he was “attempting to conceal himself under a dock,” and that he was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Jackson County jail, where he was to be held on behalf of Bay County.

The release went on to say that Grimsley “is involved in ongoing investigations in multiple counties,” but did not elaborate further on that circumstance.

