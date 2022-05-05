 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson County sheriff: Murder suspect in custody

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a suspect in a shooting death reported to the agency early Thursday morning.

The individual is charged with felony murder, officials said, but the name of the suspect and the name of the victim were withheld in the early press releases that had been issue as of the deadline for this edition.

Authorities only said that the shooting took place in the Bascom area.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield asks that anyone with information related to this case contact the JCSO at 850-482-9624. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip by calling Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or through the agency’s "submit a tip" icon on its smartphone app.

