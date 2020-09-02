Jackson County Sheriff: 'Notorious' drug dealer arrested

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Erik Leronn “Ebay” Gammons, in a Wednesday press release calling him “one of Jackson County’s most notorious drug dealers.”
Authorities also arrested what the released called “a host of his associated dealers.”
Gammons, 38, of Marianna, is charged in the case with three counts of the sale of a controlled substance-cocaine, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance-cocaine, and with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
His arrest took place Tuesday when the Jackson County Drug Task Force, patrol deputies from the agency and partnering entities simultaneously executed search warrants in an area of the Mt. Tabor community.
Others listed as collared in the operation included:
Darryl Dewayne “Manboo” Hayes, 30, of Marianna, charged with nine counts of the sale of a controlled substance-cocaine, and with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Roy Hilton “Tadpole” Porter, 62, of Greenwood, charged with two counts of the sale of a controlled substance-cocaine, trafficking in a controlled substance-cocaine, and with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Ashley “Big A” Smith, 37, of Marianna, charged in pre-existing warrants with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus “Bubby” Daughtry, 37, charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. His city of residence was not listed in the release.
The search warrants, authorities say, yielded approximately 22 pounds of high-grade marijuana, an amount of powder and crack cocaine “well in excess of trafficking quantities,” some paraphernalia associated with crack cocaine, some cash, and a firearm.
Officials say that some of the arrested individuals were caught in the act of cooking crack cocaine. The release did not specify which of them were discovered doing so.
The search warrants came as result of a long-term investigation that is not yet over, officials said, noting that the operation was initiated as a result of numerous citizen complaints and Crime Stopper Tips. “The investigation is ongoing and additional associates of this Drug Trafficking Organization have been identified. Arrests for these associates are forthcoming,” the release states.
The United States Marshal’s Service Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Jackson CI K9 Tracking Team and the Apalachee CI K9 Tracking Teams joined the JCDTF and patrol deputies in the event
The Jackson County Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, members of the Cottondale Police Department, members of the Graceville Police Department, and members of the Sneads Police Department.
