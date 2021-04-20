Jackson County Sheriff puts ATV, UTV users on notice

In a press release this week, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office outlined Florida law regarding the use of ATV’s and UTV’s on roadways, saying in the release that the agency has fielded several complaints from citizens alleging some user activities that may run afoul of those regulations.
“These complaints include the operation of four-wheelers and side-by-sides on paved roadways after sunset, reckless and careless operation of these vehicles, operation while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, and excessive noise complaints,” the release states
“Sheriff (Donnie) Edenfield encourages all of the citizens to enjoy the full use of the roadways in the county, within the guidelines set by Florida Law. With that being said, Sheriff Edenfield and his staff are committed to making our roadways a safe place for all individuals traveling throughout our county. Sheriff Edenfield and his staff will continue enforcing the laws in relation to the use of ATV’s and UTV’s to include enforcement of violations in regards to operation of these vehicles while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Enforcement options may include but are not limited to: written and verbal warnings, written citations, criminal arrests, and towing of violators vehicles, when necessary.”
As a reminder, Florida Statue addresses the use of ATV’s on roadways as follows:
Operation of an ATV on certain roadways.
(1) The operation of an ATV, as defined in s. 317.0003, upon the public roads or streets of this state is prohibited, except that an ATV may be operated during the daytime on an unpaved roadway where the posted speed limit is less than 35 miles per hour.
(2) A county is exempt from this section if the governing body of the county, by majority vote, following a noticed public hearing, votes to exempt the county from this section. Alternatively, a county may, by majority vote after such a hearing, designate certain unpaved roadways where an ATV may be operated during the daytime as long as each such designated roadway has a posted speed limit of less than 35 miles per hour and is appropriately marked to indicate permissible ATV use.
(3) Any ATV operation that is permitted under subsection (1) or subsection (2) may be undertaken only by a licensed driver or a minor who is under the direct supervision of a licensed driver. The operator must provide proof of ownership under chapter 317 upon the request of a law enforcement officer.
The release goes on to note that the Jackson County Commission has not voted to exempt Jackson County from the quoted Florida statute.