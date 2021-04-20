Jackson County Sheriff puts ATV, UTV users on notice

In a press release this week, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office outlined Florida law regarding the use of ATV’s and UTV’s on roadways, saying in the release that the agency has fielded several complaints from citizens alleging some user activities that may run afoul of those regulations.

“Sheriff (Donnie) Edenfield encourages all of the citizens to enjoy the full use of the roadways in the county, within the guidelines set by Florida Law. With that being said, Sheriff Edenfield and his staff are committed to making our roadways a safe place for all individuals traveling throughout our county. Sheriff Edenfield and his staff will continue enforcing the laws in relation to the use of ATV’s and UTV’s to include enforcement of violations in regards to operation of these vehicles while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Enforcement options may include but are not limited to: written and verbal warnings, written citations, criminal arrests, and towing of violators vehicles, when necessary.”