Jackson County Sheriff’s Office helps find suspect after chase

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 crews were among the teams that helped track down a suspect that ran into the woods after a crash that occurred as he was being pursued by law enforcement on Dec. 11.

The driver, Tavoris Godwin, was captured the day after crashing the stolen vehicle in Alabama. He’d sped from a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 173 and Highway 2 in Holmes County, according to a press release from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

Officials say the chase continued into Geneva County, Alabama, where the vehicle crashed and where Godwin got out and ran.

Godwin, of Cottonwood, Alabama, was located on Dec. 12 and taken into custody by the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting arrest without violence, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, and reckless driving, officials said in the release.

In the release, Holmes County Sheriff John Tate thanked Alabama’s Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and Slocomb Police Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 teams in Florida for their assistance in apprehending Godwin.