Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Incoming predators’ info to be posted on Facebook

Effective immediately, all sex offenders moving into Jackson County will have their picture, address, offender status, and certain information regarding their crime(s) posted on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, according to a press release from JCSO.
Sexual predators moving into the area, as well as those relocating within the county, will also be posted. “This measure is not for punitive purposes, but to better insure the safety of our most vulnerable citizens,” the release stated.
Florida law requires the sheriff’s office in each county to make public notification when a sexual predator moves into or relocates within a county. The statute allows, but does not require notification of the public regarding sexual offenders. Offenders already residing within the county will not have their information posted.
Predators are classified as a sexual offender whose crime is of a particularly violent nature, their victim was below a certain age, or they re-offended within a certain time frame.
Any person may search for sexual offenders/predators at offender.fdle.state.fl.us. Options include searches by neighborhood, community and specific predator or offender.
An ordinance passed by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners in 2019, requires that an offender or predator moving into the county or relocating within the county must now reside 2,500 feet from a prohibited area such as a school, daycare, playground or anywhere that children regularly congregate.