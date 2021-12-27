 Skip to main content
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating club shootings
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating club shootings

  • Updated
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting spree that left two people injured at Club Underground on Dec. 25, according to a press release issued by the agency on Monday, Dec. 27.

Officials did not say what time the shootings occurred and did not list the address of the club.

“An unknown suspect fired multiple times inside the club, leaving two victims with non-life-threatening injuries,” the release states.

“The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an ongoing investigation and further information will be released as it is obtained. If you have any information concerning the incident, please contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or submit a tip online at www.chipolacrimestoppers.com,” it concluded.

