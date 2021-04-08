 Skip to main content
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports a telephone scam currently operating in the county.

In it, several individuals have received calls from a person claiming to be from that agency and telling the intended victim that they have missed a court appearance and that they may resolve the matter by purchasing a money order to cover the court costs.

“The caller apparently uses a 'spoof' app, which makes the call appear to originate from the sheriff’s Office, and also claims to be an employee of the sheriff’s office,” JCSO stated in a press release.

Authorities stress that no law enforcement agency will contact a member of the public to solicit money in this manner or to deal with a criminal matter in this fashion. If you receive one of these calls, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850 482-9648 to report the incident.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Submitted illustration
