Jackson County woman charged with child neglect, drug offenses

A social media sting resulted in the arrest of Jackson County woman Linda Faye Wood this week.

She is charged with the Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Child Neglect, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say an agency investigator learned on Thursday that someone was trying to sell pills via a social media account.

Accessing the suspect account, the investigator messaged Wood posing as a perspective narcotics buyer.

Officials say that, during conversation, Wood, stated that around noon she would have 10 "tabs" (a commonly used street name for Lortabs) and a prearranged meeting location was decided on.

Upon arrival there, the investigator observed a juvenile walking with Wood, who also got in the investigator’s vehicle with her, authorities said.

Wood then reportedly exchanged nine suspected Lortabs with the investigator for $100, the transaction taking place within feet of the juvenile. Wood was taken into custody immediately after this transaction occurred.

A search was conducted of Wood and her property. The search revealed a prescription bottle with a scratched-off label containing 39 additional Lortabs, authorities report, adding that she was also found to be in position of methamphetamine.