Jacksonville man charged with drug offenses in Marianna traffic stop

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of 23-year-old Jacksonville man Antonio Dewayne Brigham Jr.

Brigham is charged with possession of Xanax, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, resisting an officer without violence, and violation of probation.

In a press release, the agency reports that on Monday, Mach 8, around 10:23 p.m., MPD officers conducted a traffic stop on Borden Street near Cedar Street for an equipment violation.

“Upon making contact with the driver, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from within the vehicle,” the release states. “The driver, Antonio Brigham, was instructed to exit the vehicle so a probable cause search of his vehicle could be conducted. After exiting the vehicle, Brigham begin to flee on foot but was subdued and placed into hand restraints,” the release continued.

“During the search of the vehicle, several controlled substances were located as well as a scale and plastic bags. These substances were determined to be over 20 grams of marijuana, cocaine, and numerous Xanax tablets. Brigham is currently on state probation as well,” the release stated.