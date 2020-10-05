Jailed man faces new charge

A man already behind bars in Holmes County now faces another charge in an unrelated matter, according to a press release from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 36-year-old Casey J. Epley is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle in the new case. On Aug. 20, officials say, an agency deputy was called to a home on Jensen Lane on reports that a Jeep had been stolen from the victim’s property. The vehicle was found at an Esker Martin Road residence the next day and was returned to the owner, but an investigation into the theft continued.