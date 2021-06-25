JCSO: Blountstown man charged with vehicle burglary

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of 36-year-old Blountstown resident Ashley Monique Hendrix on charges of burglary of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in Oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The agency issued the following press release regarding the arrest:

“On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at approximately 1:48 p.m. deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a burglary of a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Highway 71 south. The caller had advised JCSO dispatchers that a subject had been inside her vehicle, and provided a description and location of the suspect. Contact was made with the suspect Ashley Hendrix, at a nearby hotel,” the release states.

“During the course of the investigation, a free-air sniff was conducted of the vehicle she was driving. K-9 “Rocky” did give a positive alert to the odor of narcotics emitting from within the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. The search yielded, approximately 11.32 grams of Oxycodone pills, and approximately 3.51 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The deputies also located items of narcotic equipment commonly used for the inhalation and injection of methamphetamine, a large quantity of cash, and a digital scale,” the release continued.

“Witnesses from the parking lot of the burglary were also able to positively identify Hendrix as the individual who was inside the victim’s vehicle. Hendrix did not possess a valid prescription for the Oxycodone pills and possession of more than 7 grams of Oxycodone is considered trafficking in the State of Florida. Hendrix was placed under arrest and transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the narrative concluded.