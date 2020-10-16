JCSO: Pensacola man charged with custody interference

A Pensacola teenager is charged with interfering with the custody of two juveniles, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 15, JCSO deputies were dispatched to the Whiteville Road area regarding “a suspicious vehicle parking in various locations throughout the day and near the complainant’s residence,” officials said in a statement.

The vehicle left prior to the deputies’ arrival, but later returned and deputies made contact with the people inside, two juveniles and one 18-year-old, who was identified as Jose Grady Polnitz.

Authorities say Polnitz was visiting the juvenile friends and picked them up from their home. Deputies say Polnitz was previously warned about taking the juveniles without parental consent and interfering with child custody.

Deputies talked with the parental guardian, who said “she had not given permission for either of the juveniles to be off with Polnitz, nor did she allow them to leave the residence.”

“Based upon the investigation and request from the parental guardian, Polnitz was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” officials said.

Polnitz is charged with interfering with custody of a minor/incompetent person.