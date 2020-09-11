Judges: Florida felons can't vote until they pay fines, fees

FILE - In this March 17, 2020 file photo, voters head to a polling station to vote in Florida's primary election in Orlando, Fla. Florida felons must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote, a federal appellate court ruled Friday, Sept, 11. Reversing a lower court judge's decision that gave Florida felons the right to vote regardless of outstanding legal obligations, the order from the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals was a disappointment to voting rights activists and could have national implications in November’s presidential election.