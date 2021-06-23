 Skip to main content
Jury convicts in case of attack on do-gooder
Jury convicts in case of attack on do-gooder

A man convicted of aggravated battery upon an individual who’s shown him kindness potentially faces at least a decade behind bars for that violence, according to a press release from the office of State Attorney Larry Basford.

On Tuesday, June 22, a Bay County jury convicted William Cooper Brandt of aggravated battery with a firearm in the case.

“Evidence presented at trial proved that in the early morning hours of June 2-3, 2020, the victim encountered (Brandt) at the Cooks Motel,” the release state. “(Brandt) told the victim he was homeless and needed a place to stay. The victim invited (Brandt) into his motel room to freshen up and get something to eat. Once inside, (Brandt) asked the victim for some money to help him out. The victim went into the bathroom to get some money out of his wallet in private and upon exiting the bathroom, (Brandt) began beating him with the butt of a very large handgun. When the victim found an opportunity to escape, he fled to the front office for help. Within minutes, BCSO Deputy David Jones saw (Brandt) walking across the road with the firearm in his hand and detained him,” the release states.

Officials say sentencing is set for Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. before Judge Ana Maria Garcia. Brandt faces a 10-year mandatory prison sentence under the 10/20/Life law because he used a firearm during the commission of the aggravated battery, according to the release.

The case was investigated by Cpl. Jacob McGowin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Barbara Beasley and Jacob Cook.

William Cooper Brandt

Brandt
