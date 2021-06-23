Jury convicts in case of attack on do-gooder

“Evidence presented at trial proved that in the early morning hours of June 2-3, 2020, the victim encountered (Brandt) at the Cooks Motel,” the release state. “(Brandt) told the victim he was homeless and needed a place to stay. The victim invited (Brandt) into his motel room to freshen up and get something to eat. Once inside, (Brandt) asked the victim for some money to help him out. The victim went into the bathroom to get some money out of his wallet in private and upon exiting the bathroom, (Brandt) began beating him with the butt of a very large handgun. When the victim found an opportunity to escape, he fled to the front office for help. Within minutes, BCSO Deputy David Jones saw (Brandt) walking across the road with the firearm in his hand and detained him,” the release states.