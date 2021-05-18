Jury returns mixed bag of verdicts in Wester trial

The trial did not last as long as the court had estimated before jury selection was carried out, and jury selection itself took a morning rather than the three days that had been set aside for it.

Testimony took a week, instead of the roughly 2.5 weeks that the court had estimated.

General jury instruction and the reading of charges from the verdict form began at 10:17 a.m. and concluded at 11:03 a.m. this Monday.

Closing arguments ensued, starting with the state’s first presentation and continuing uninterrupted through defense attorney Ryan Davis’s only opportunity to address the jury in that phase of the trial. The state’s lead prosecutor in the case, Tom Williams, provided the state’s rebuttal followed a lunch break.

Around 2:45 p.m. that day, the three jury alternates were released and the remaining six, one woman and five men, were sent to deliberate the case.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday, Judge James Goodman called the jury back and asked if they’d prefer to keep deliberating into the evening or whether they’d rather leave and start again Tuesday morning.

The panel decided to go home for the night and resumed Tuesday. They reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. that day, had a mid-day lunch, and announced they had a verdict around 1:13 p.m.