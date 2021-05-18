Jury returns mixed bag of verdicts in Wester trial

Former Jackson County deputy Zachary Tyler Wester found guilty Tuesday of racketeering, and on some counts of official misconduct, perjury, fabricating evidence, possession of controlled substance, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and false imprisonment. But the panel also returned not guilty verdicts in the majority of the 67 counts on which he was tried.
A Jackson County jury deliberated three hours Monday and roughly another four hours Tuesday before turning in their verdicts.
The panel found him guilty of racketeering-one count as charged; three counts of official misconduct; three counts of perjury; three counts of fabricating evidence; four counts of a possession of a controlled substance; three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of false imprisonment.
He came to court charged with the single count of racketeering; 12 counts of official misconduct; 12 counts of perjury; 12 counts of fabricating evidence; 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance; 11 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and seven counts of false imprisonment.
Wester was handcuffed and taken to the Jackson County jail after the verdict was read to await further court action, and Judge James Goodman set a sentencing conference for 11:45 a.m. Monday.
Wester’s defense attorney Ryan Davis renewed his previous request for a judgment of acquittal from the bench on the racketeering charge, and Goodman again denied it.
The trial did not last as long as the court had estimated before jury selection was carried out, and jury selection itself took a morning rather than the three days that had been set aside for it.
Testimony took a week, instead of the roughly 2.5 weeks that the court had estimated.
General jury instruction and the reading of charges from the verdict form began at 10:17 a.m. and concluded at 11:03 a.m. this Monday.
Closing arguments ensued, starting with the state’s first presentation and continuing uninterrupted through defense attorney Ryan Davis’s only opportunity to address the jury in that phase of the trial. The state’s lead prosecutor in the case, Tom Williams, provided the state’s rebuttal followed a lunch break.
Around 2:45 p.m. that day, the three jury alternates were released and the remaining six, one woman and five men, were sent to deliberate the case.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday, Judge James Goodman called the jury back and asked if they’d prefer to keep deliberating into the evening or whether they’d rather leave and start again Tuesday morning.
The panel decided to go home for the night and resumed Tuesday. They reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. that day, had a mid-day lunch, and announced they had a verdict around 1:13 p.m.