Jury: Sneads man guilty of selling meth

A Jackson County jury took about 30 minutes to find a Sneads man guilty of Sale of a Controlled Substance late Monday, according to State Attorney Larry Basford.

Sanchez Mario Davis, 42, is scheduled for sentencing Monday, Jan. 30, before Circuit Court Judge Ana Maria Garcia. The defendant faces up to 15 years in prison on the 2nd Degree Felony.

Prosecutor Lawrence Gill presented three witnesses and evidence proving that the defendant sold Methamphetamine on Oct. 23, 2020.

Testimony, including that from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dylan Jackson, the case agent, showed investigators used a confidential informant to make a controlled buy from the defendant Oct. 23, 2020. The defendant initially was known only as “Stay High,” and was identified in part by his “Stay High” tattoo, according to testimony.

The evidence included audio and video of the transaction, which was conducted under surveillance from the JCSO.

Investigators obtained a warrant for the defendant and he was arrested about two weeks later at the same location where the controlled buy took place.

Basford thanked the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for its work on the case.