Justice Dept. files landmark antitrust case against Google

"It is critical that the Justice Department's lawsuit focuses on Google's monopolization of search and search advertising, while also targeting the anticompetitive business practices Google is using to leverage this monopoly into other areas, such as maps, browsers, video, and voice assistants," Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island said in a statement.

The DOJ "filed the strongest suit they have," said Columbia Law professor Tim Wu, who called it almost a carbon copy of the government's 1998 lawsuit against Microsoft. He said via email that, for that reason, the DOJ has a decent chance of winning. "However, the likely remedies — i.e., knock it off, no more making Google the default — are not particularly likely to transform the broader tech ecosystem."

Other advocates, however, said the Justice Department's timing — it's only two weeks to Election Day — smacked of politics. The government's "narrow focus and alienation of the bipartisan state attorneys general is evidence of an unserious approach driven by politics and is likely to result in nothing more than a choreographed slap on the wrist for Google," Alex Harman, a competition policy advocate at Public Citizen, said in a statement.