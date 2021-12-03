Juvenile racks up multiple charges

A juvenile, unnamed because of his age, has been charged with multiple offenses following an incident of Dec. 1 that started with an attempted traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

“On December 1, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with a stolen affixed registration,” the release states.

“In an attempt to evade the deputy, the driver began using the shoulder of the roadway, passing other motorists at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was pursued for approximately four miles before coming to a stop in a field near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Highway 73 North,” it continued.

“The driver fled on foot and the K-9 Tracking Unit was requested and responded. The suspect was apprehended a short distance from the vehicle. Narcotics K-9 Rocky was also deployed and presented a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted, which led to the finding of a 9-millimeter handgun, 16 grams of marijuana packaged for sale, approximately $1,300 in U.S. currency, and $1,240 in counterfeit U.S. currency.

"The driver was identified as a male juvenile and was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile Delinquent, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Reckless Driving, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, No Valid Driver License, and Resisting Without Violence,” the release stated.