Juveniles charged with firing shots

“On June 25th around 9:56 p.m., authorities said, an MPD officer saw a blue passenger vehicle pass under the overpass on Borden Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was observed crossing into oncoming traffic, correcting itself, and continued northbound on Borden Street,” the release stated. Based on the traffic infractions, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, authorities said. While they were on the traffic stop with the vehicle, MPD’s communications center received a call for service near the McClane Center, located on Clay Street.

“This call was in reference to a shooting that occurred on Clay Street,” the release stated. “It was reported that shots were fired on Clay Street, which resulted in a vehicle being struck. While other officers remained on the scene of the traffic stop, officers obtained consent to search the vehicle. During this search, officers discovered a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat. The firearm was hot to the touch and did not have any rounds of ammunition in it. After further inspection of the firearm, it was found that the firearm was a stolen firearm out of Jackson County,” officials reported. “Officers were able to determine that the firearm located in the vehicle did match the shell casings that were found at the scene of the shooting. Based on all information obtained during the investigation, officers were able to charge Jimmy Price and Darrin Dudley with charges related to the shooting. Both subjects are juveniles and were later transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice where they would await first appearance.”