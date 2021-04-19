K9 assists in Washington County meth arrests

Two Vernon residents were arrested on methamphetamine charges after Washington County deputies saw a vehicle in a church parking lot late last Thursday night and confronted its occupants, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the deputies saw the vehicle around 11:55 p.m. on April 15 and approached. On doing so, officials said, the deputies saw the vehicle’s lights come on as it began to exit the lot. A traffic stop was initiated and a WCSO K-9 was deployed to the scene. The dog gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, officials said.

As deputies were speaking with the passenger of the vehicle, 44-year-old Serena Cherlane Shipes, they saw she had a glass smoking pipe with visible narcotics inside, the item sticking out of her shirt.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and several illegal items were concealed in it, authorities said. While the officers were speaking with the driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Christopher Dwight Ford, he reportedly admitted some of the items were his.

Shipes and Ford were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of a methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, officials said.