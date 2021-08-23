Life sentence imposed in Grand Ridge molestation case

A sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole was handed down last week against a man convicted earlier this year of lewd or lascivious molestation.
The Jackson County jury’s verdict against Timothy John Jokinen was handed down on June 29. The sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole was imposed Aug. 20.
The Office of State Attorney Larry Basford announced the sentence in a press release.
“Jokinen was convicted by a Jackson County jury of one count of lewd or lascivious molestation on June 29, 2021,” the release states.
“Evidence presented at trial proved that on November 25, 2019, the defendant visited the victim’s family at the Grand Ridge Park at the corner of Broadway Street and Porter Avenue in Grand Ridge, Florida,” the release continued. “While the victim’s father was in the restroom, the defendant began to place his hands down the pants of the victim in a lewd and lascivious manner. An eyewitness exiting the restroom caught the defendant in the act of molesting the victim. Two more eyewitnesses on the scene also were able to observe the defendant’s actions and confronted him about those actions before calling local law enforcement. The facts at trial went on to prove that the defendant was over the age of 18 at the time and the victim was under the age of 12,” the release states.
“Once law enforcement arrived on the scene, and after a thorough investigation, the defendant was arrested and charged with the crime. Subsequently, the victim was interviewed by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s Child Protective Team and further evidence of the abuse was disclosed that incriminated the defendant,” it continued.
The case was investigated by Deputy Brandon Arroyo of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Benjamin Keown and Shalla Jefcoat.