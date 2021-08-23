Life sentence imposed in Grand Ridge molestation case

“Evidence presented at trial proved that on November 25, 2019, the defendant visited the victim’s family at the Grand Ridge Park at the corner of Broadway Street and Porter Avenue in Grand Ridge, Florida,” the release continued. “While the victim’s father was in the restroom, the defendant began to place his hands down the pants of the victim in a lewd and lascivious manner. An eyewitness exiting the restroom caught the defendant in the act of molesting the victim. Two more eyewitnesses on the scene also were able to observe the defendant’s actions and confronted him about those actions before calling local law enforcement. The facts at trial went on to prove that the defendant was over the age of 18 at the time and the victim was under the age of 12,” the release states.