Lynn Haven man accused of battery
Lynn Haven man accused of battery

  • Updated
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the recent arrest of Eddie Louis Causey, 61, of Lynn Haven, on a charge of battery (domestic violence).

According to an agency press release, authorities got a 911 call on Sept. 12 from a woman stating that she was being stuck by a man while they were traveling in a vehicle, which she described.

A vehicle meeting the description was pulled over by a Cottondale Police Officer and a deputy with JCSO, authorities said.

The woman told officers she had been bitten on her forearm and struck in the face by Causey, and officials say she had injuries consistent with the allegations.

During the investigation of the matter, authorities say they learned the altercation had begun in Dothan, Alabama, before the vehicle entered Florida and that the incident continued while they were traveling within Jackson County. A child present in the vehicle also confirmed the accounts of the woman, officials said.

When deputies spoke with Causey about the incident officials say he admitted to biting the woman’s forearm because she was trying to take control of the steering wheel going down the road from the passenger seat.

Causey was arrest on a charge of battery (domestic) and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance, officials report.

