Lynn Haven man accused of sexual battery on child

“The BCSO received information on this case from the Naval Criminal Investigative Services(NCIS). Working with Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigators, BCSO criminal investigators conducted an interview with the victim. Based on information learned during this interview, as well as other evidence collected during the investigation, Dwayne Gordon, age 40, of Derby Woods Drive, was arrested and charged with sexual battery of a person between 12 to 18 years of age,” the release states.