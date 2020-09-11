Malone man arrested after store disturbance

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 36-year-old Malone resident Rickie To-Quan Beamon-Hundley on charges of battery, criminal mischief, trespassing, and breach of the peace following a disturbance at the Dollar General store in Greenwood on Friday, Aug. 21.
Authorities say several store employees told the deputy responding to the incident that Beamon-Hundley had been in a verbal altercation with a store employee and that, during it, Beamon-Hundley pushed over a display rack, causing damage to it and the merchandise it held.
Beamon-Hundley allegedly continued to engage in the verbal altercation despite being ordered to leave by a second store employee, witnesses reported. Beamon-Hundley then reportedly pushed the second employee out of the way to pursue the first employee.
Two store patrons were able to get Beamon-Hundley to leave, officials say, and he reportedly punched the door as he exited, causing damage to the door. Video surveillance footage confirmed the statements provided by employees, officials say.
Beamon-Hundley was found at his residence, along with two witnesses. In a post-Miranda statement, Beamon-Hundley reportedly admitted to engaging in a public altercation with one of the employees, pushing over the display rack, and punching the door. The two patrons from the video were present and confirmed what had occurred, authorities said. Beamon-Hundley was placed under arreston the listed charges and taken to Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.