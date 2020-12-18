Malone man charged in cutting

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Wednesday night arrest of Malone resident Andrew Lamar Chambliss, 43, on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and armed trespass following an altercation in which he allegedly cut someone with a knife.

Officials say Chambliss, after arguing in text messages with the reported victim, went to a Bascom-area home the individual was known to frequent. Authorities allege Chambliss brandished a knife during the physical encounter and cut the victim’s chest and abdomen.

Officials say Chambliss also reportedly threatened the victim with a firearm during the altercation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment.

Chambliss was arrested and taken to Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the charges listed above.