Man accused of abducting mother of two, charged with domestic battery

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of 26-year-old Calvin Henry Peterson Jr. early on Monday, Oct. 19.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of domestic violence that day, in which a young mother of two children was reportedly forcibly abducted at gunpoint from Cottondale Village Apartments.

Officials say a witness identified Peterson as the individual responsible and reported that he left the two small children in the home alone and stole the victim’s vehicle in the course of the event.

Officials allege that Peterson took the victim to a secondary location and held her captive for an extended period of time. Officials say that Peterson reportedly made repeated threats to kill the victim and the children.

While on the scene, MPD officers saw a vehicle passing by the complex that matched the description of the victim’s, and conducted a traffic stop on Sunset Drive. The victim was safely recovered and Peterson was apprehended.