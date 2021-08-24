Man accused of aggravated battery in Jackson County

Officials said in the release that she reported “she was in her vehicle backing up to the residence to load her four kids. As she exited the vehicle, she noticed Cartwright approaching from a wooded area. She stated she walked up the porch stairs to get a bow and arrow she had purchased and stated that it belonged to her and he was not going to take it,” the release continued. “The complainant stated Cartwright then took his index finger and pushed her face hard enough to cause her to lose her balance and fall down the wet stairs, which further caused her to have lacerations on the left side of her stomach and the left side of her thigh. The complainant is six and a half months pregnant, and is visibly showing. She stated she got up from the ground and let Cartwright know she was calling law enforcement,” the release continued.